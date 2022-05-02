Previous
Haze's strangers: No.201: Jerald by quietpurplehaze
Haze's strangers: No.201: Jerald

We had a trip to Winchester recently, lunch at Pret a Manger and a walkabout. En route back to the car park we stopped at the Friday market to buy fruit and veg: fennel bulbs, Belgian strawberries, purple garlic and large vine tomatoes.

The olives on the opposite store looked good so we went over to buy some. As Ray was paying, I suddenly had the idea of asking the storeholder for a portrait. He immediately said yes and we introduced ourselves. Meet Jerald. There was a little story behind the 'franglais' spellling of his name. However, I did not capture all of it, surely because I was changing the settings on the camera, plus thinking what a great portrait it could be, despite Jerald's assertion that he does not make a good photo.

After a quick check of the photos on the camera screen and securing his email address to send him a photo or two, I thanked Jerald and we said goodbye.

If you ever go to Winchester, do pay a visit to Jerald's stall on the market: a tempting selection of olives, nuts, turkish delight and Greek delicacies, such as baklava, for sale.
Hazel

Peter ace
Wonderful portrait of Jerald I’m sure he would love a copy Hazel:)
May 2nd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
That is a fab portrait
May 2nd, 2022  
