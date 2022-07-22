Previous
22 hands by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3605

22 hands

At the start of lockdown, feeling afraid to go into shops, hating the idea of wearing masks, Ray took out an online sub to his favourite newspaper. The result of this is that, over 2 years later, no actual newspaper has entered our house. Ray reads the paper on his iPad, beginning during consumption of the first cuppa of the day in bed. I hate tablets and the last thing I would do is read anything of length on one, thus I am less than ever au fait with current events.

One Face Time recently, Ray and friends were discussing the current Conservative leadership contest when I asked' Who IS this chap Truss?" then wondered why they all fell about laughing..

Give me a beautiful French novel to read any day and if I'm labelled eccentric, it bothers me not.


22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
987% complete

JackieR ace
You can get the papers, for free, from The Library save yourself a fortune!!

Oh dear, our choice for next PM is like choosing between cholera or plague!!

Fab photo!!
July 22nd, 2022  
Dianne
A great image and good story. I still prefer to read a real newspaper, but we now only get it delivered 2 days per week. Getting immersed in a good book is a terrific option!
July 22nd, 2022  
