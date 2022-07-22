At the start of lockdown, feeling afraid to go into shops, hating the idea of wearing masks, Ray took out an online sub to his favourite newspaper. The result of this is that, over 2 years later, no actual newspaper has entered our house. Ray reads the paper on his iPad, beginning during consumption of the first cuppa of the day in bed. I hate tablets and the last thing I would do is read anything of length on one, thus I am less than ever au fait with current events.One Face Time recently, Ray and friends were discussing the current Conservative leadership contest when I asked' Who IS this chap Truss?" then wondered why they all fell about laughing..Give me a beautiful French novel to read any day and if I'm labelled eccentric, it bothers me not.