Previous
Next
a little family history by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3660

a little family history

We had a trip to our native Suffolk earlier this year and I took the opportunity to photograph the cottage where my maternal grandparents lived in Claydon and where my sister and I spent many happy times.

The house is the one with the blue door, and was 2 up, 2 down, outside privy, dear little cottage- garden with lily of the valley, irises, small red daisies, double heady-scented lilac trees in purple and in white...Maybe that's the origin of my love of photographing flowers.

The photos of my grandparents are a studio portrait of them, perhaps on their marriage, and a shot taken by my father at Christmas 1959, which is how I always knew them of course.

Our grandad used to take us for walks in the countryside where we gathered, without a care, bunches of snowdrops, primroses or whatever was in season. Nana seemed to be always cooking, bread, cakes....

Thanks to Google photos for offering to make me a little collage!
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
1002% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise