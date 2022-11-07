a little family history

We had a trip to our native Suffolk earlier this year and I took the opportunity to photograph the cottage where my maternal grandparents lived in Claydon and where my sister and I spent many happy times.



The house is the one with the blue door, and was 2 up, 2 down, outside privy, dear little cottage- garden with lily of the valley, irises, small red daisies, double heady-scented lilac trees in purple and in white...Maybe that's the origin of my love of photographing flowers.



The photos of my grandparents are a studio portrait of them, perhaps on their marriage, and a shot taken by my father at Christmas 1959, which is how I always knew them of course.



Our grandad used to take us for walks in the countryside where we gathered, without a care, bunches of snowdrops, primroses or whatever was in season. Nana seemed to be always cooking, bread, cakes....



Thanks to Google photos for offering to make me a little collage!