Betty: 4 years old

Thank you for all the interest in my post of my maternal grandparents and their cottage yesterday. It has inspired me to share a few more photos of my family from the archive I created back in 2010.I'll be selective so as not to bore you to tears! I had to do a bit of work (mostly cloning out imperfections) on this old photo.Betty was my dad's younger sister. When she was small, the medics diagnosed a weak heart so her family moved to a cottage in the village, almost next to the one in yesterday's post, so she did not have to walk so far to school. Betty died in 2016 aged 91 years and one week.......She had a wonderful life, working in the Women's Land Army during the war on farms and also helped to build roads in the American bases established in Suffolk. Age 70, she was still teaching beauty therapy in an FE College. She always dressed beautifully and looked much younger than her chronological age. Of her 3 children, only Mark survives, my cousin of whom I am very fond and who visited us with his partner, Petya, recently.I took this photo of Betty and her husband, Michael (with my newly-acquired portrait lens) one year before she died which was the last time we met up. See the link below if it interests you: