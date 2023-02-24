Sign up
Photo 3705
daffodils in a vase
It's feeling like spring even if we are into grey days again here in the south of England.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6534
photos
178
followers
17
following
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th February 2023 9:34am
Tags
daffodils
,
macro
,
vase
John Falconer
ace
Lovely.
February 24th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Pretty splash of indoor sun
February 24th, 2023
