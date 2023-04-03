Previous
Next
Peeling the veg... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3740

Peeling the veg...

...for Sunday's roast chicken dinner: potatoes, carrots, sprouts - and turnips which I bought for the first time in ages.

Had forgotten how long to boil them so had to check online!!


in my kitchen
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1024% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks delicious. Amazing to be able to look things up online, isn’t it? When I was young, you had to find a recipe book and everything else was in the Encyclopaedia Britannica in the library!
April 3rd, 2023  
Hazel ace
@casablanca

It is amazing, yes. I do not rate my tablet for working on, emails, photography etc but it makes a good instant encyclopaedia!
April 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise