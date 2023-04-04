Previous
a bit seedy by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3741

a bit seedy

Ray likes to sprinkle this mix on his breakfast porridge. We already have berry fruit and Greek yoghurt with the porridge and I'm content with that!



in my kitchen
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1024% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
looks like a tasty mix
April 4th, 2023  
