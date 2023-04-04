Sign up
Photo 3741
a bit seedy
Ray likes to sprinkle this mix on his breakfast porridge. We already have berry fruit and Greek yoghurt with the porridge and I'm content with that!
in my kitchen
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Tags
breakfast
seeds
porridge
30shots-2023
Annie D
looks like a tasty mix
April 4th, 2023
