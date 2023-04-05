Previous
the usefulness of... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3742

the usefulness of...

...the lids of Bonne Maman jam jars

I'm practising spoon reflections!



30-shots2023
in my kitchen
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
