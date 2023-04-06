Sign up
Photo 3743
too small for coffee
These attractive coffee cups live in a cupboard in the kitchen, brought out just when needed for a photoshoot for example 'in my kitchen' for April on 365!
30-shots2023
in my kitchen
https://flic.kr/p/2oqVpM1
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
0
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6573
photos
176
followers
17
following
1025% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
2nd April 2023 4:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
coffee cups
,
in my kitchen
,
30-shots2023
