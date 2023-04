Simnel Cake

I made this cake for Easter - but forgot the fluffy yellow chicken for a centrepiece.



Our son, Neil, made lamb casserole for Easter Sunday evening meal with other ingredients of celery, carrots, prunes, cinnamon, cumin, a tin of tomatoes, stock, slow-cooked in the oven for around 2 hours, served with couscous....





in my kitchen

30-shots2023