Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3797
time to get fit
I guess I've already mentioned my new walking 'companion'.
Having decided it was time to stop comfort-eating cake and have a focus, I acquired a Fitbit and in the 5 weeks since, have reached an average length of 3 miles per day.
My best week I completed 26 miles.
I do feel better for it!
p.s. it had to have a mauve strap, of course
30days wild
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6627
photos
171
followers
15
following
1040% complete
View this month »
3790
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
3797
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th June 2023 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
mauve
,
fitbit
,
30-days-wild23
julia
ace
Good for you.. I to have upped my fitness and bought a new fit bit .. this one even talks to me and tells me how far I have walked.. also doing aqua walking.. it all helps..
June 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Well done Hazel
June 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close