time to get fit

I guess I've already mentioned my new walking 'companion'.



Having decided it was time to stop comfort-eating cake and have a focus, I acquired a Fitbit and in the 5 weeks since, have reached an average length of 3 miles per day.



My best week I completed 26 miles.

I do feel better for it!



p.s. it had to have a mauve strap, of course





30days wild