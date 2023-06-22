Previous
time to get fit by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3797

time to get fit

I guess I've already mentioned my new walking 'companion'.

Having decided it was time to stop comfort-eating cake and have a focus, I acquired a Fitbit and in the 5 weeks since, have reached an average length of 3 miles per day.

My best week I completed 26 miles.
I do feel better for it!

p.s. it had to have a mauve strap, of course


30days wild
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1040% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Good for you.. I to have upped my fitness and bought a new fit bit .. this one even talks to me and tells me how far I have walked.. also doing aqua walking.. it all helps..
June 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Well done Hazel
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise