poppies by the wheat field by quietpurplehaze
poppies by the wheat field

Just across the road from the scene I posted recently of Matterley Bowl where Eisenhower addressed the troops in 1944, poppies have colonised the margin of a wheat field.

Considering that many of those soldiers did come back from war, I like to think ot these poppies in 2023 as a natural memorial.



Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
June 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful under the ominous sky ... fav
June 25th, 2023  
