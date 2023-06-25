Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3800
poppies by the wheat field
Just across the road from the scene I posted recently of Matterley Bowl where Eisenhower addressed the troops in 1944, poppies have colonised the margin of a wheat field.
Considering that many of those soldiers did come back from war, I like to think ot these poppies in 2023 as a natural memorial.
30days wild
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6631
photos
171
followers
15
following
1041% complete
View this month »
3793
3794
3795
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
Latest from all albums
3794
3795
3796
3797
1915
3798
3799
3800
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
20th June 2023 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
wheat
,
poppies
,
1944
,
30-days-wild23
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
June 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful under the ominous sky ... fav
June 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close