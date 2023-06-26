Previous
In the walled garden Mr Scarecrow... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3801

In the walled garden Mr Scarecrow...

...is still not reunited with his dog and is still looking rather down-at-heel.

But he has a few sweet peas to brighten his day.



30days-wild
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1041% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
He has a nice sheltered place to sit and smell the flowers!
June 26th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I was there today!!! About to upload him!!!
June 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Sure brought a smile!
June 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise