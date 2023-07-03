Previous
no thanks by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3809

no thanks

I met this dog and owner out on a walk. He was certain sure that I wanted to play with this disintegrating ball he had found somewhere!
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1043% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A beautiful dog.
July 3rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ew.....dogs have a strange sense of taste!
July 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha ever hopeful
July 3rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely dog.
July 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and such a lovely dog.
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise