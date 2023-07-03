Sign up
Photo 3809
I met this dog and owner out on a walk. He was certain sure that I wanted to play with this disintegrating ball he had found somewhere!
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
5
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6640
photos
170
followers
15
following
1043% complete
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
Tags
dog
,
ball
,
walk
,
Dianne
A beautiful dog.
July 3rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Ew.....dogs have a strange sense of taste!
July 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha ever hopeful
July 3rd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely dog.
July 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and such a lovely dog.
July 3rd, 2023
