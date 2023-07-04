Sign up
Photo 3810
bees on purple
The geraniums in the garden are finished and the stems cut down now but I always enjoy capturing a few happy bees each season.
https://flic.kr/p/2oMozdz
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6641
photos
170
followers
15
following
1043% complete
Tags
purple
,
garden
,
collage
,
montage
,
bees
,
geraniums
