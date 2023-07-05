Sign up
Previous
Photo 3811
on the river bank
parents and teenagers - I think
dad seems to be lookout
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6642
photos
170
followers
15
following
1044% complete
View this month »
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
6th June 2023 11:24am
ducks
,
family
,
parents
,
teenagers
,
river bank
Babs
ace
The teenagers seem to be very well behaved with Dad in charge.
July 5th, 2023
