Mark and Petya by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3812

Mark and Petya

Our already small family becomes smaller each year.

Thus it's doubly nice to have visits from my cousin Mark and his lovely lady, Petya.

You can just see, in the background, a rose on our Compassion bush on our back wall.

No doubt another post from that soon....
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall
Photo Details

