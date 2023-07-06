Sign up
Previous
Photo 3812
Mark and Petya
Our already small family becomes smaller each year.
Thus it's doubly nice to have visits from my cousin Mark and his lovely lady, Petya.
You can just see, in the background, a rose on our Compassion bush on our back wall.
No doubt another post from that soon....
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6643
photos
170
followers
15
following
1044% complete
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
27th June 2023 1:13pm
Tags
mark
,
family
,
visit
,
rose
,
compassion
,
petya
