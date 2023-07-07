Previous
Bruce aka Jinks-look-alike! by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3813

Bruce aka Jinks-look-alike!

How lovely it was, out walking, to meet this Cairn terrier who reminded us both so much of Jinks who shared our life for the nearly 15 years of his own!
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1044% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
How lovely and hopefully made you remember special times with Jinks.
July 7th, 2023  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured Hazel pleased he brought back some happy memories:)
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise