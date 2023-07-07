Sign up
Previous
Photo 3813
Bruce aka Jinks-look-alike!
How lovely it was, out walking, to meet this Cairn terrier who reminded us both so much of Jinks who shared our life for the nearly 15 years of his own!
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6644
photos
170
followers
15
following
1044% complete
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
bruce
,
walking
,
cairn terrier
,
look-alike
,
jinks
Dianne
How lovely and hopefully made you remember special times with Jinks.
July 7th, 2023
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured Hazel pleased he brought back some happy memories:)
July 7th, 2023
