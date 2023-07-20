Previous
hummingbird hawk moth by quietpurplehaze
hummingbird hawk moth

Just taking a trip around the garden with the camera to try for a bee on the echinops, I spotted a hummingbird hawk moth hovering around the purple verbena.

It was so elusive that I set the camera on burst and finished up with around 100 frames.

I found online that its wingbeat is up to 70 beats per second allowing it to fly up to 12 mph. I didn't hear the hum or see any 'loving dogfight' which apparently occurs when a male has sniffed out a partner.

Spotting a hummingbird hawk-moth has apparently long been considered a good omen – a small eclipse of the orange and brown moths was famously seen flying over the Channel on D Day in 1944. I found this info on more than one website but it does sound a tad fanciful and I'll say no more....
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Hazel

Annie D ace
they are so fabulous - had one in our garden quite a while ago and had to google it hahaha..wonderful image
July 20th, 2023  
