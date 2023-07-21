Previous
Can you imagine the hum? by quietpurplehaze
Can you imagine the hum?

Thank you so much for all your lovely comments on yesterday's hummingbird hawk moth.

This is another shot of the same moth - perhaps 4 OK shots out of 100 frames is not bad, but not my usual way of working!

I coudln't hear this hummingbird hawk moth as you are supposedly able to, but it was a bit windy.



triptych here: https://flic.kr/p/2oQsFoC
Hazel

Another stunner Hazel, love the Flickr shots too.
July 21st, 2023  
So thrilling Hazel ! - A lovely shot of this rapid wing flapping insect! fab and a fav
July 21st, 2023  
Like his smiling face.. great capture.
July 21st, 2023  
