Previous
Photo 3825
Can you imagine the hum?
Thank you so much for all your lovely comments on yesterday's hummingbird hawk moth.
This is another shot of the same moth - perhaps 4 OK shots out of 100 frames is not bad, but not my usual way of working!
I coudln't hear this hummingbird hawk moth as you are supposedly able to, but it was a bit windy.
triptych here:
https://flic.kr/p/2oQsFoC
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
3
2
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th July 2023 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flickr
,
triptych
,
verbena
,
hum
,
hawk moth
Diana
ace
Another stunner Hazel, love the Flickr shots too.
July 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So thrilling Hazel ! - A lovely shot of this rapid wing flapping insect! fab and a fav
July 21st, 2023
julia
ace
Like his smiling face.. great capture.
July 21st, 2023
