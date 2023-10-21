Sign up
Previous
Photo 3861
view over the South Downs
We were out for breakfast and a walk afterwards - breezy and plenty of fresh air!
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
2
2
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6694
photos
161
followers
14
following
1057% complete
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
14th October 2023 9:43am
walk
,
view
,
breakfast
,
south downs
Diana
ace
A stunning view beautifully captured.
October 21st, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely half and half. Nice colours.
October 21st, 2023
