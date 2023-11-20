Previous
a floral landscape by quietpurplehaze
a floral landscape

the inclement weeather prompts me to return to my summer folders of photos

these echinacea were growing in Hilliers gardens in July
Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Diana ace
A stunning capture and wonderful frame filler!
November 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colour
November 20th, 2023  
Dianne
Really nice!
November 20th, 2023  
