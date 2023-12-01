Sign up
Photo 3880
orange gerbera
How can it be December?! I guess most flower shots will now be taken indoors - an excuse, IF I needed one, to have a supply of supermarket bunches!
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Tags
orange
gerbera
bunch
1:1
