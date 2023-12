opportunist

I noticed the squirrel plundering the bird feeders yesterday and felt sure I would miss the shot.



No camera handy and the wrong lens when I found one.

Had to shoot through glass as he would be off if he heard the patio door open.

He was pretty much in motion all the time.

Of the 8 shots taken in just over a minute only 2 were OKish but needed a heavy crop and much processing.