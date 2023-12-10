Previous
four lords a-leaping by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3883

four lords a-leaping

This collage began with thinking about my passion for purple, followed closely by my respect for red.

( I could not quite fit in 10 lords a-leaping as in the 12 days of Christmas!)


on Flickr:
https://flic.kr/p/2pkFqYt
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1063% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Terrific collage. Well done.
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise