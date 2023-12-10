Sign up
Photo 3883
four lords a-leaping
This collage began with thinking about my passion for purple, followed closely by my respect for red.
( I could not quite fit in
10 lords a-leaping
as in the 12 days of Christmas!)
on Flickr:
https://flic.kr/p/2pkFqYt
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6716
photos
158
followers
15
following
1063% complete
View this month »
Tags
christmas
,
collage
,
2023
,
lords a-leaping
John Falconer
ace
Terrific collage. Well done.
December 10th, 2023
