Previous
Photo 3886
December rose
not from the garden, I hasten to add...
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
4
2
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6719
photos
158
followers
15
following
1064% complete
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th December 2023 2:26pm
macro
orange
rose
december
2023
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured in lovely colour and detail Hazel stands out well against the slate, Fav:)
December 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous colour.
December 15th, 2023
Brian
ace
Beautiful setup
December 15th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous colour
December 15th, 2023
