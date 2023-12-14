Sign up
Previous
Photo 3885
the lone tree
from a sometime walk over the fields
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
5
4
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6718
photos
158
followers
15
following
1064% complete
View this month »
Views
16
Comments
5
5
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
b&w
,
walk
,
mono
,
fields
,
lone tree
Babs
ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous tree fav
December 14th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Super lighting
December 14th, 2023
Annie D
ace
fav!
December 14th, 2023
Brian
ace
Awesome
December 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and silhouette.
December 14th, 2023
