Haze's Strangers No. 221: Ryan and James

The extensive repairs to our house roof are now finished. Ryan and James, who work together as roofing contractors, have spent long, hard days to complete the job in an amazingly short time. They always listen to a music radio station and I think the fast tempo complements perfectly their pace of work!I could not help asking for portraits of them to post in my strangers' project and they readily agreed. It has been a great opportunity to take some 'men at work' photos.Ryan recently returned from holiday in Thailand with temperatures at 32C to a cold January of 2C here in the south of England. And the very first night after he and James began work on the roof, it snowed here, which is highly unusual. Fortunately, just the slightest covering of fresh white was left the next morning which soon melted.I did my best not to be intrusive with my 50mm lens while they were working. And there has not been too much time to have a chat to acquire material for a long profile of either of them, but James has told me that he loves riding motocross bikes.So, some 60 years after our house was built, it has a new roof. I'll be sending photos via email and understand they may be used on the firm's website.I must admit that I personally viewed this project with some apprehension, especially in view of the almost constant rain during the last few week - but it's a brilliant outcome.