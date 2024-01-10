Previous
meadow rue by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3893

meadow rue

Despite belonging two photographic sites, I always have too many summer flower photos to post.

So, in 2023, I made a file of shots to keep for the coming cold and bare winter. Now is the time, I have decided, to dip into it!

This shot from the neighbour's garden, was taken last August.
julia ace
Love this plant.. My Sister had it in her garden.. I know it as Thilactrum ..Spell check..
It is a great idea to have spare photos for gloomy days..
January 10th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Very pretty....nice to share beautiful plants in the neighbour's garden. Double pleasure.
January 10th, 2024  
John ace
Gorgeous and so exquisitely delicate!
January 10th, 2024  
Annie D ace
I love the focus on the middle bloom
January 10th, 2024  
