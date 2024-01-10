Sign up
Previous
Photo 3893
meadow rue
Despite belonging two photographic sites, I always have too many summer flower photos to post.
So, in 2023, I made a file of shots to keep for the coming cold and bare winter. Now is the time, I have decided, to dip into it!
This shot from the neighbour's garden, was taken last August.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6726
photos
154
followers
14
following
1066% complete
View this month »
Tags
purple
,
macro
,
summer
,
meadow rue
,
surplus
julia
ace
Love this plant.. My Sister had it in her garden.. I know it as Thilactrum ..Spell check..
It is a great idea to have spare photos for gloomy days..
January 10th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Very pretty....nice to share beautiful plants in the neighbour's garden. Double pleasure.
January 10th, 2024
John
ace
Gorgeous and so exquisitely delicate!
January 10th, 2024
Annie D
ace
I love the focus on the middle bloom
January 10th, 2024
