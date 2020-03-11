Sign up
Photo 1896
Snapshots of a Suffolk childhood
I was nearly four when she was born. Photos in my montage taken by our father, black and white film of course. Only one chance at each shot. I think he had a good eye for a photo.
The photo bottom left appeals: we two grappling with the pushchair, the deckchair in the distance and me in my knitted swimsuit!
I imagine the shot bottom right was staged: we did both learn to play the piano but I have no memory of playing a duet.
Wendy 10.10.1950 - 11.3.1996
https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/49646872691/in/dateposted-public/
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Tags
b&w
,
childhood
,
suffolk
,
wendy
,
march 11th
Babs
ace
What a lovely collection of memories
March 11th, 2020
Hazel
ace
@onewing
Babs thank you for your lovely comment - it took me a long time getting the text and the collage just right!
March 11th, 2020
