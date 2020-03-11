Snapshots of a Suffolk childhood

I was nearly four when she was born. Photos in my montage taken by our father, black and white film of course. Only one chance at each shot. I think he had a good eye for a photo.The photo bottom left appeals: we two grappling with the pushchair, the deckchair in the distance and me in my knitted swimsuit!I imagine the shot bottom right was staged: we did both learn to play the piano but I have no memory of playing a duet.Wendy 10.10.1950 - 11.3.1996