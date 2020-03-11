Previous
Snapshots of a Suffolk childhood by quietpurplehaze
Photo 1896

Snapshots of a Suffolk childhood

I was nearly four when she was born. Photos in my montage taken by our father, black and white film of course. Only one chance at each shot. I think he had a good eye for a photo.

The photo bottom left appeals: we two grappling with the pushchair, the deckchair in the distance and me in my knitted swimsuit!

I imagine the shot bottom right was staged: we did both learn to play the piano but I have no memory of playing a duet.


Wendy 10.10.1950 - 11.3.1996


11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Photo Details

Babs ace
What a lovely collection of memories
March 11th, 2020  
Hazel ace
@onewing

Babs thank you for your lovely comment - it took me a long time getting the text and the collage just right!
March 11th, 2020  
