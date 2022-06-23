Sign up
Photo 1911
more cake
chocolate this time - at Margo's where I met Gary, stranger no 204
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
3
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Tags
chocolate cake
,
30dayswild2022
JackieR
ace
Oooh looks a great place to go!!
June 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
David would fight you for chocolate cake
June 23rd, 2022
Anne
ace
Yum! Great food shot Hazel
June 23rd, 2022
