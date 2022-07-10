Sign up
Photo 1912
Well OK then, here's mine...
... lavender sponge with buttercream filling laced with lemon curd
I'm calling it comfort eating....
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
JackieR
ace
You lost me at lavender sponge!! But that does look beautifully presented!!
July 10th, 2022
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I was just doing an edit!
July 10th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Oh that looks divine!
July 10th, 2022
Dianne
Yum! Looks and sounds delicious.
July 10th, 2022
