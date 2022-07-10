Previous
Well OK then, here's mine... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 1912

Well OK then, here's mine...

... lavender sponge with buttercream filling laced with lemon curd

I'm calling it comfort eating....
Hazel

Hazel
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
JackieR ace
You lost me at lavender sponge!! But that does look beautifully presented!!
July 10th, 2022  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

I was just doing an edit!
July 10th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Oh that looks divine!
July 10th, 2022  
Dianne
Yum! Looks and sounds delicious.
July 10th, 2022  
