Previous
Photo 1917
Jean and Lara
Jean is my Stranger No. 219, seen here with her ex-racing greyhound Lara.
https://flic.kr/p/2p3k1vc
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6685
photos
163
followers
14
following
Tags
jean and lara
stranger:219
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely capture - they do belong together - both slim and lythe looking.
September 17th, 2023
