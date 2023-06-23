Previous
looking down to Matterley Bowl by quietpurplehaze
looking down to Matterley Bowl

...in the Hampshire countryside and the site of an historic address to Allied troops by General Eisenhower prior to the D-Day landings in 1944


https://flic.kr/p/2oJYPEM
23rd June 2023

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
