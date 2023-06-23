Sign up
Previous
Photo 1915
looking down to Matterley Bowl
...in the Hampshire countryside and the site of an historic address to Allied troops by General Eisenhower prior to the D-Day landings in 1944
https://flic.kr/p/2oJYPEM
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
0
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6629
photos
171
followers
15
following
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
3797
1915
3798
Views
1
Album
add-ins
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
20th June 2023 1:56pm
Privacy
Public
d-day
,
eisenhower
,
1944
,
30-days-wild23
,
matterley bowl
