Haze's strangers: No:216 The Crimson Coasters

En route to a lunchtime concert at Chichester Cathedral yesterday, we paused for coffee. 'You sit down' Ray said 'I'll order.' I chose a table with two comfy armchairs, soon realising that the group at the adjacent table were Red Hatters.



Thankful that I had taken my camera to Chichester I approached the ladies for a photo. They graciously agreed and we decided on a group portrait at one side of their table to best use the light from the window.



They are, from extreme right moving clockwise: Carolyn, the Queen of this Chapter 'The Crimson Coasters', Gill, Jasmine and Pamela.



The Red Hat Society was started in California in 1998 by Sue Ellen Cooper, inspired by Jenny Joseph's poem 'Warning':



When I am an old woman I shall wear purple

With a red hat which doesn’t go, and doesn’t suit me.

And I shall spend my pension on brandy and summer gloves

And satin sandals, and say we’ve no money for butter.......



The Red Hat Society defines itself thus:



' a unique international playgroup for women that promotes our passion of fun, friendship, fitness, the freedom to express ourselves in positive ways, and a dedication to the fulfilment of lifelong dreams, gained all through the power of fun!.



I have sent photos to the Crimson Coasters and in return received Red-Hat Hugs. Thank you so much to them all for making my day.



Maybe now is my time to seek out a red hat....