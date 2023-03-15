Previous
Next
Haze's strangers: No:216 The Crimson Coasters by quietpurplehaze
Photo 1914

Haze's strangers: No:216 The Crimson Coasters

En route to a lunchtime concert at Chichester Cathedral yesterday, we paused for coffee. 'You sit down' Ray said 'I'll order.' I chose a table with two comfy armchairs, soon realising that the group at the adjacent table were Red Hatters.

Thankful that I had taken my camera to Chichester I approached the ladies for a photo. They graciously agreed and we decided on a group portrait at one side of their table to best use the light from the window.

They are, from extreme right moving clockwise: Carolyn, the Queen of this Chapter 'The Crimson Coasters', Gill, Jasmine and Pamela.

The Red Hat Society was started in California in 1998 by Sue Ellen Cooper, inspired by Jenny Joseph's poem 'Warning':

When I am an old woman I shall wear purple
With a red hat which doesn’t go, and doesn’t suit me.
And I shall spend my pension on brandy and summer gloves
And satin sandals, and say we’ve no money for butter.......

The Red Hat Society defines itself thus:

' a unique international playgroup for women that promotes our passion of fun, friendship, fitness, the freedom to express ourselves in positive ways, and a dedication to the fulfilment of lifelong dreams, gained all through the power of fun!.

I have sent photos to the Crimson Coasters and in return received Red-Hat Hugs. Thank you so much to them all for making my day.

Maybe now is my time to seek out a red hat....
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
524% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
Lovely group portrait and narrative! Sounds like a fun group! :)
March 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - how did I know this would be yours Hazel !!
March 15th, 2023  
JackieR ace
did you enjoy the concert ? We go on tuedsays when we can. What a great group portrait
March 15th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Despite the poem, I think the red hats suit them very well. Lovely group photo you have taken.
March 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise