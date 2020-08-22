Sign up
Photo 1898
22-8-1970 - a few snapshots
I happened to be up in the early hours and unexpectedly found an answer to a processing puzzle which has been bothering me for some time.
So to follow on from my main album today, here are a few snapshots from our wedding 50 years ago.
I guess they were mainly taken by my dad - but not all obviously as he himself features on one of them!
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
add-ins
Taken
22nd August 2020 5:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
50
,
golden wedding
,
22-8-1970
Carole G
ace
The fashion looks very similar to my mums bridal party, albeit hers was a little earlier. Lovely to look at. Happy anniversary
August 22nd, 2020
summerfield
ace
i thought it was the young princess ann! i should wear my glasses. happy anniversary!
August 22nd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Nice memories. Time passes so fast.
August 22nd, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Happy anniversary! What a wonderful glimpse in to the past.
August 22nd, 2020
Babs
ace
Wonderful memories.
August 22nd, 2020
