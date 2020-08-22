Previous
22-8-1970 - a few snapshots
22-8-1970 - a few snapshots

I happened to be up in the early hours and unexpectedly found an answer to a processing puzzle which has been bothering me for some time.

So to follow on from my main album today, here are a few snapshots from our wedding 50 years ago.

I guess they were mainly taken by my dad - but not all obviously as he himself features on one of them!
Hazel

Carole G
The fashion looks very similar to my mums bridal party, albeit hers was a little earlier. Lovely to look at. Happy anniversary
August 22nd, 2020  
summerfield
i thought it was the young princess ann! i should wear my glasses. happy anniversary!
August 22nd, 2020  
Shutterbug
Nice memories. Time passes so fast.
August 22nd, 2020  
PhylM-S
Happy anniversary! What a wonderful glimpse in to the past.
August 22nd, 2020  
Babs
Wonderful memories.
August 22nd, 2020  
