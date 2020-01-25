Sign up
Photo 2155
Red Pocket Money
January word prompt - Chinese New Year
This was made by me from the bit of knowledge I gathered on the internet. No offense is intended if I have done something incorrectly.
If you're interested, this site had a wealth of information for me (who knew very little to start with). The link is to the information about red pockets.
https://chinesenewyear.net/red-pockets/
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
red
,
coins
,
pennies
,
symbol
,
gift
,
fu
,
lucky
,
envelope
,
jan20words
