Red Pocket Money by randystreat
Red Pocket Money

January word prompt - Chinese New Year

This was made by me from the bit of knowledge I gathered on the internet. No offense is intended if I have done something incorrectly.

If you're interested, this site had a wealth of information for me (who knew very little to start with). The link is to the information about red pockets. https://chinesenewyear.net/red-pockets/
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
