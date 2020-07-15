Previous
Fairy House by randystreat
Fairy House

On my walk yesterday morning I saw a number of large trees that had holes at the base of their trunks. Some clever and creative person (child?) had filled them with objects and turned them into fairy houses. Fascinating.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Susan Wakely ace
That’s cute amongst the texture of the trees.
July 15th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Aww that’s cute!
July 15th, 2020  
