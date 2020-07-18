Previous
Next
The bee by randystreat
Photo 2330

The bee

No, I haven't lost my mind. I had to post another sunflower 'cause they're so darn pretty, but this has something in addition.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
638% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
They are lovely, one of my favourite flowers!
July 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise