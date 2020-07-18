Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2330
The bee
No, I haven't lost my mind. I had to post another sunflower 'cause they're so darn pretty, but this has something in addition.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3093
photos
83
followers
65
following
638% complete
View this month »
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
15th July 2020 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
bee
,
pattern
,
brown
,
sunflower
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
They are lovely, one of my favourite flowers!
July 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close