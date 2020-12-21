Sign up
Photo 2485
Looking for the planets
I captured Venus instead of Saturn and Jupiter. I think they were lower in the sky than I could see from my vantage point.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
Views
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
21st December 2020 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
sunset
,
silhouette
,
venus
