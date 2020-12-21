Previous
Looking for the planets by randystreat
Looking for the planets

I captured Venus instead of Saturn and Jupiter. I think they were lower in the sky than I could see from my vantage point.
21st December 2020

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
