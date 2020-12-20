Previous
Broken Ornament by randystreat
Broken Ornament

I really need to get some better hangers. I love these vintage glass ornaments but they are so fragile.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
summerfield ace
yes, i miss those. now it's just all plastic. but you're right, they're so fragile they break when they fall. the ones now would just bounce until it gets underneath the table and you would have to crawl to get it.
December 21st, 2020  
