Photo 2483
Away in a Manger
This display is at a friend of mine's home. Her husband and children have helped it to grow over the years.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
3266
photos
84
followers
69
following
Tags
figures
,
manger
,
christmas2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Fabulous manger scene.
December 20th, 2020
