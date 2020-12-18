Previous
Cheery Snowmen by randystreat
Cheery Snowmen

Out looking at Christmas lights again. I mean, what else is there to do.

No commenting tonight. Mouse battery dying and needs to be recharged. I liked the days when you could just change the battery!
Kathy

Kathy A ace
These are lovely, very festive
December 19th, 2020  
