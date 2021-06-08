Sign up
Photo 2654
Something caught their attention while walking
June 2021 words - walking
Well, they are actually stalled in mid stroll to chat and search for a good photo. From photo club outing last week. Too tired and hot today to go out and find another photo.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
katy
ace
THis one tells a great story!
June 9th, 2021
