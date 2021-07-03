Previous
Next
The Home and Garden Art Shop by randystreat
Photo 2679

The Home and Garden Art Shop

From a photo club outing this past week.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
733% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
Nice display!
July 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise