Photo 2901
RR ties
FOR2022
Black and white emphasizing lines
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-G930V
Taken
9th February 2022 1:48pm
Tags
lines
for2022
katy
Love it and how well it fits the prompt once again!
February 10th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great use of b+w on this nice pic.of the trees and the use of trees
February 10th, 2022
