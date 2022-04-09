Self-sufficient?

Get-Pushed 506 #2

This isn't symmetrical. There's not a vast amount of negative space. It doesn't fit into the rule of thirds, nor does it fit the rule of odds. I figure that this has enough photography rules avoided, and yet is still pleasing to me anyway, to meet the challenge of breaking the rules.



I've always admired the women who are able to do simple household tasks using power tools. A long time ago I had a drill and put up things like curtain rods, etc. by myself. When I got married, my husband sort of scoffed at my cheap drill and took over those chores. Now he's not here to do them, so I'm trying to be more independent. In the long run it's cheaper too and I trust the person doing these tasks - except for their experience.