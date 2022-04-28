Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2978
New fig tree
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3830
photos
94
followers
78
following
815% complete
View this month »
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
28th April 2022 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
fig
Corinne C
ace
I love figs and fig trees. Their leaves are so beautiful!
April 29th, 2022
katy
ace
so excited for all the new things you are getting for your garden! Favulous photo of the tree and I love how you have arranged it into art!
April 29th, 2022
Kathy
ace
@corinnec
I had fig trees at my other house and loved to go out and pick one off the tree to eat. I suspect it'll be many moons before this little one bears fruit. I hope I'm alive to test them.
@grammyn
Thanks Katy. This time of year is good for gardening. When it stays 80+ degrees, now that's a different story.
April 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@grammyn Thanks Katy. This time of year is good for gardening. When it stays 80+ degrees, now that's a different story.