New fig tree by randystreat
Photo 2978

New fig tree

28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
815% complete

Corinne C ace
I love figs and fig trees. Their leaves are so beautiful!
April 29th, 2022  
katy ace
so excited for all the new things you are getting for your garden! Favulous photo of the tree and I love how you have arranged it into art!
April 29th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@corinnec I had fig trees at my other house and loved to go out and pick one off the tree to eat. I suspect it'll be many moons before this little one bears fruit. I hope I'm alive to test them.
@grammyn Thanks Katy. This time of year is good for gardening. When it stays 80+ degrees, now that's a different story.
April 29th, 2022  
