East Meeting Street

Too bad I can't use this for my get pushed challenge photo. While driving yesterday I saw this old house. Had to go home and get my "good" camera and then go back. I don't think anyone lives here. There are some abandoned buildings surrounding it and some car repair places close by too.
@grammyn Thank you Katy. There was an overgrown lot directly across the road and even though there weren't many cars while I was there, I didn't relish the thought of tromping around in the overgrown lot so it's from an angle. I think probably the roof line showed up better from the angle. The chair sure does look the same. @pyrrhula Lots of abandoned houses and buildings around here. They eventually get around to either fixing them up or tearing them down. I suspect this one will be torn down. Hope I'm fooled.