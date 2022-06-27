Previous
Next
East Meeting Street by randystreat
Photo 3036

East Meeting Street

Too bad I can't use this for my get pushed challenge photo. While driving yesterday I saw this old house. Had to go home and get my "good" camera and then go back. I don't think anyone lives here. There are some abandoned buildings surrounding it and some car repair places close by too.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

william wooderson
Neat shot! Looks particularly good in black and white, very atmospheric!
June 27th, 2022  
katy ace
I like the perspective and the composition. I see they help themselves to the chair from my photo a few days ago! FAV
June 27th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
So sorry this beautiful house has been abandoned. It`s worth to rebuild and use as a home again
June 27th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@will_wooderson Thanks for saying so Will. I appreciate your comments.
@grammyn Thank you Katy. There was an overgrown lot directly across the road and even though there weren't many cars while I was there, I didn't relish the thought of tromping around in the overgrown lot so it's from an angle. I think probably the roof line showed up better from the angle. The chair sure does look the same. @pyrrhula Lots of abandoned houses and buildings around here. They eventually get around to either fixing them up or tearing them down. I suspect this one will be torn down. Hope I'm fooled.
June 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise