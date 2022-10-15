Previous
Trees in the sunlight by randystreat
Photo 3141

Trees in the sunlight

Get Pushed Challenge #532
My partner challenged me to having a back lit subject. I found this to be difficult. I wanted to try something outdoors, but the sun was too high, too low, in the wrong direction. It's hard to shoot toward the sun without blowing out the exposure. I tried many shots today while on a drive through the mountains. (I was not driving) Too much motion and the photos were not really pleasing. I decided this one would do. I barely got the trunks of the trees in the center in silhouette because the sun was bright in that direction.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Kathy ace
@dkbarnett This was a hard one for me so thank you for the challenge. Can't say I mastered it. Hope this is a satisfactory example.
October 16th, 2022  
